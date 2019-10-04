By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons White Toastie Pockets 4 Pack
£ 1.25
£0.31/each
Each pocket contains
  • Energy591kJ 141kcal
    7%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.54g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1075kJ

Product Description

  • 4 White Bread Pockets
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher - KLBD

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Emulsifiers: E471, E481, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Gelling Agent: E466, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month.Once opened use within 2 days. For 'Best Before' date see film.

Preparation and Usage

  • Toastie Pocket Toasting Instructions
  • Fill - Handle carefully and do not over-fill. Not suitable for liquid fillings. If the Pocket tears, do not use in the toaster.
  • Toast - Heat in the toaster on medium setting until a light golden brown. Do not overheat. Attend toaster while heating. Children should be supervised.
  • Munch - Allow to cool briefly before removing from toaster.
  • Caution
  • Filling may be extremely hot.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684 Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.30pm. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Net Contents

4 x Toastie Pockets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average pocket (55g)RI (Adult)
Energy 1075kJ591kJ8400kJ
-256kcal141kcal2000kcal
Fat 3.0g1.7g70g
of which saturates 0.9g0.5g20g
Carbohydrate 46.0g25.3g260g
of which sugars 4.2g2.3g90g
Fibre 2.9g1.6g
Protein 9.5g5.2g50g
Salt 0.98g0.54g6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Prefer the brown toasties!!! bring them back

2 stars

2 stars

Prefer the brown toasties!!! bring them back

