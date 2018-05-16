Evergreen Super Seed 3 In 1 36.5M2

Product Description
- Super Seed Lawn Seed with Feed & Soil Enricher
- For more information visit: evergreen-lawn.co.uk
- EverGreen® Super Seed lawn seed is a perfect blend of seed, Feed and soil enricher to give you a thicker green lawn. A one stop seeding solution for your lawn.
- 1 Controlled Release Fertiliser
- High nitrogen lawn feed for a thicker lawn. Controlled nitrogen release to help establish new seedlings for a green lawn.
- 2 High Performance Grass Seed
- Contains seeds of regenerating grass to tackle high traffic areas and any kind of bare patches for a quick recovery.
- 3 Soil Enricher
- A calcium rich mineral to help rebalance the soil nutrient levels and which neutralises urine burns in lawns.
- With Ryegrass
- EverGreen® Super Seed Lawn Seed is ideal for creating a new lawn and is suitable for over seeding or bare patches
- Covers 33m2 approx
- UK declaration
- Nitrogenous fertiliser (6-0-0) (urea)
- Nitrogen (N) total 6.0%
- EIRE declaration
- Low nutrient urea type fertiliser (6-0-0)
- Nitrogen (N) total 6.0%
- Ureic Nitrogen (N) 6.0%
- 66.6% (666 g) seed
- 16.7% (167g) feed (poly-S NPK 38-0-0)
- 16.7% (167g) gypsum
- Seed mixture for amenity use.
- Triple action grass seed product for all lawn care needs
- Controlled release fertiliser which helps establish the new seedlings and creates a green thick lawn
- Ideal for sun & shade, thin lawns and bare patches
- Satisfaction guaranteed!
Information
Produce of
Made in the UK. Packed in the EU (UK)
Preparation and Usage
- Create a new lawn or fill in a bare patch
- Remove all weeds and stones and lightly turn the soil surface over. Level and firm by treading the soil.
- Shake the box to remix the seeds. Apply one handful per square metre (Overseeding: 30g/m2, Bare patches and new lawn: 52g/m2).
- Create a criss-cross pattern by sowing half the seed from left to right and the rest from top to bottom.
- Gently rake in and tread the seeds into the soil. Unless it rains, soak with a fine spray and keep soil moist for the next few weeks.
- When will I see the results?
- In ideal conditions when the soil is moist, grass will start to appear from 9 days. In less favourable conditions allow 10-14 days.
- When do I use it?
- Low temperature*
- *Apply to your lawn during March to October once frost has passed and soil temperature is 6 °C.
- How much will I need?
- This pack will overseed an existing lawn of approx 32m2 or create a new lawn of 19m2.
- To determine the size of your lawn multiply the length by the width in metres.
- Alternatively a lawn with 3 by 3 standard fence panels (1.8m width), will cover approx 32m2.
- Aftercare
- The grass can be trimmed when 5-8cm (2-3in).
- Each time you mow, lower blade height a level until it's at 2.5cm (1in). Do not cut more than 1/3 off the growth at any one time.
Name and address
- The Scotts Company (UK) Ltd,
- 1 Archipelago,
- Lyon Way,
- Frimley,
- Surrey,
- GU16 7ER.
Return to
- Satisfaction guaranteed
- If you are not completely satisfied, please retain the packaging and proof of purchase and contact our customer care team.
- Call +44 (0) 1276 401 390.
Net Contents
1kg ℮
