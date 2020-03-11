L'oreal Preference Starry Night Blue Black 21

Great rich colour, sadly as with all reds it faded
Great rich colour, sadly as with all reds it faded but no quicker than others and in line with my expectations. Hair felt in really good condition after use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a perfect copper shade I ever used.So vibrant.Long lasting.Do not make hair dry.Colour last very long [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I expected my hair to come out looking like the colour on the box but it didnt . I think you need to already have bleached hair to achieve this colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this hair dye. So easy to apply and left my hair looking healthy without any sign of dryness, Recommend to everyone to try . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I did like this product the color was as it said on the box . Good overall coverage not too strong a scent . Conditioner smelt nice and made my hair shiny and soft. Will use this product again maybe a shade or two lighter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The best hair dye I’ve ever used. Long lasting and don’t have to worry about it fading any time soon! Glossy finish and easy to apply! Doesn’t leak washed later either! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing shade for dark cool tones lovers. Lasts long and gives wonderful shine to the hair. I was worried about damage but I did not get any, so very satisfied. I am also on the sensitive side, but there was no irritation or any unpleasant reaction. Thumbs up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This left my hair a fab colour, true to the picture, really soft and shiny. The colour extender is such a brilliant idea and works so well. Only problem was I found it quite runny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really pleased with the colour a beautiful warm chocolate brown, the product is easy to use and left my hair looking healthy and with an amazing shine, have since purchased the 415 Caracas again. A quality product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
First of all the colour was bang in perfect for my hair I also loved that it lasted Up to 8 weeks of fade-defying colour, made hair feel Lustrous day-1 colour and shineUltra-intens Glamorous, fade-defiant colour with up to 100% grey coverage [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]