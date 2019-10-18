By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolatey Swirl 135G

5(7)Write a review
Tesco Chocolatey Swirl 135G
£ 1.00
£0.74/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2186kJ / 522kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcake biscuits fully coated in milk chocolate.
  • Tesco Extremely Chocolatey Chocolate Swirls Crisp & Chunky. Crumbly shortcake biscuit, generously smothered in thick milk chocolate. Our bakers have been making biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation.
  • Pack size: 135G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Milk Chocolate (73%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Milk Chocolate Chunks contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

135g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (23g)
Energy2186kJ / 522kcal503kJ / 120kcal
Fat27.3g6.3g
Saturates15.7g3.6g
Carbohydrate62.6g14.4g
Sugars44.5g10.2g
Fibre1.5g0.4g
Protein5.9g1.4g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best biscuits going!!

5 stars

Nicer than fox’s biscuits! I’m addicted to these and buy at least 2 packs a week! Yummy

5 Stars ! Tastes Amazing !!!

5 stars

5 Stars ! Tastes and looks amazing. My new favourite biscuit ! Will definitely be buying again !

Delicious!

5 stars

More chocolate than biscuit and just as good as other leading brands.

grandchildren love these biscuits.

5 stars

grandchildren love these biscuits.

Just for when you want a Chocolate fix

5 stars

Fist tried these a couple of months ago, thought they look nice & were cheap

Yummy

5 stars

I bought these a while ago as an impulse buy and they are now my favourites

Love these

5 stars

I always have a packet of these in as all my friends love them too. They are very thick and chocolatey, just great with a cup of tea.

