Tesco Chocolatey Swirl 135G

Best biscuits going!!
Nicer than fox’s biscuits! I’m addicted to these and buy at least 2 packs a week! Yummy
5 Stars ! Tastes Amazing !!!
5 Stars ! Tastes and looks amazing. My new favourite biscuit ! Will definitely be buying again !
Delicious!
More chocolate than biscuit and just as good as other leading brands.
grandchildren love these biscuits.
Just for when you want a Chocolate fix
Fist tried these a couple of months ago, thought they look nice & were cheap
Yummy
I bought these a while ago as an impulse buy and they are now my favourites
Love these
I always have a packet of these in as all my friends love them too. They are very thick and chocolatey, just great with a cup of tea.