Liberte Greek Style Blueberry 0% Fat Yogurt 450G

- Energy338kJ 80kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Fat Free Strained Yogurt on a Layer of Blueberry
- Visit us on Facebook/LiberteUK
- Liberté Fat Free strained yogurt is perfect for breakfast, as a snack or for dessert!
- Liberté Yogurt is a strained, naturally thick yogurt, which is rich in protein, gluten free, free of fat, artificial flavours, sweeteners and preservatives
- We believe simplicity tastes better, and respect the original straining process when crafting Liberté Yogurt.
- Liberate your taste buds with naturally thick yogurt served over a layer of real fruits!
- Always authentic.
- Never compromising.
- Ever passionate.
- We elevate the ordinary to extraordinary. Call us obsessive. That's what we are.
- We believe real is better, and respect an authentic straining process, when crafting Liberté yogurt.
- Liberate your tastebuds with naturally thick yogurt, served over a layer of real fruit.
- Ignite your obsession. Because after all, simplicity tastes better.
- Strained to be naturally thick
- Rich in protein
- Fat free
- On a layer of blueberry
- Naturally sourced ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450g
- Rich in protein
- Fat free
Information
Ingredients
Fat-Free Yogurt (Milk), Blueberry 7.2%, Sugar 7.2%, Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavourings, Milk Mineral Concentrate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5°CFor Use By Date: See Lid
Number of uses
Contains 4 or 5 portions
Name and address
- Yoplait UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
Return to
- Yoplait UK Ltd,
- Consumer Care,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
- Fonthill Industrial Park,
- Clondalkin,
- Dublin 22,
- Ireland.
- Consumer Careline:
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|338kJ
|Energy kcal
|80kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|of which sugars
|10.6g
|Protein
|7.5g
|Salt
|0.12g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019