Tesco Chilean Pinot Noir 75Cl

Typical values per 100g: Energy 327kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Core Pinot Noir 2018 (UK Bottled)
  • A smooth, medium bodied red with aromas of sweet berries and cherries, with hints of toasted oak, chocolate and spice.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Fruity & medium bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Good intensity with aromas of red fruits, cherries and raspberries. Medium concentration, fresh, juicy and soft with good acidity and persistence.

Region of Origin

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Cono Sur

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Matias Rios

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • Matured in stainless steel and French oak barrels for 9 months. The wine is vinified at Chimbarongo, and then sent for bottling at the group facility in Pirque.

History

  • After just over a decade, Cono Sur's original claim, 'No Family Trees, No Dusty Bottles, Just Quality Wine' continues to inspire us in quality, innovation, style and creativity. Cono Sur continues to push the boundaries of winemaking in Chile.

Regional Information

  • Grapes for this wine are from a high quality selection of different vineyards owned by Cono Sur in Chile. Abundant sunlight, hot days, cool nights and irrigation water coming directly from pure thawed Andean snow contribute to the production of the aromatically rich, pure and potential filled grapes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool dark place. This wine can be enjoyed now or carefully stored up to three years from purchase. Once open, drink within two days.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with
  • Duck and pork dishes.
  • Can be enjoyed slightly chilled

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • VCS S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar N° 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • OF. 1901,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Checkout Building,
  • Falcon Way,
  • Shire Park,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • Hertfordshire,

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy327kJ / 79kcal408kJ / 98kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

So near but yet

3 stars

Pinot Noir at this price point is so difficult to source. This is a worthy attempt but falls well short of good, its taste being thin and not quite pinot.

