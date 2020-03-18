Tesco Cr1701 Fm Clock Radio

Bad and annoying buzzing sound
The radio had a problem buy after 10 days every hour it makes a loud buzzing noise which you can't turn off very dissapointed because the buzzing sound lasts for 15 minutes
Good clock radio nice display 24hr format which I like. It's easy to set up with dual alarm. The reviews that people have added on this page saying its a load of rubbish and can't set it up all i can say is read the instructions that comes with this product. Its well worth the money I payed for it.
Good little bedside radio
Purchased a week ago and enjoy sleep function every night
Clock Radio
returned found the retrieving of stations difficult.
Worthless!
I purchased this this afternoon; tomorrow it goes back to Tesco's. I followed the instructions (repeatedly) but failed even to set the time. Implementing the instructions does NOT lead to the promised outcome.
You get what you pay for!
Cheap & cheeful! Would pay more if i buy another with more features.
does the job
I received this as a Christmas present , instructions were fairly straight forward in setting time , alarm and radio stations. I liked the idea of having preset stations for the radio. It does tend to have an annoying buzzing when in standby mode. Could not find how to silence this.
Cheap and cheerful
Clock was cheap ,time was easily read.radio was adequate.Everything I needed.
Rubbish
I bought this about a month ago. It is very difficult to set time and alarm. I moved it to a different place in room as light was so bright but couldn't find instructions and was unable to re-set the time. Have thrown it away, wish I had spent more in first place!
alarm clock radio
I bought this on line for my dad's birthday and it looked nice and compact. however when we started setting it up it was a nightmare. i don't know if the instructions were for a different item or what but it was talking about pressing a button that wasn't on the clock and then telling us to put the radio on standby before we set the clock but it didn;t tell you how to put it on, standby!