Tesco Dog's Choice Pouch Multipack 12 X 100G

Product Description
- A complete pet food for adult dogs aged 1 - 7 years.
- Premium Cuts Selection À la carte 1 7 Yrs
- Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts.
- Pack size: 1200G
Information
Ingredients
Composition
Hot Pot with Lamb and Vegetables in a Herb Sauce:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (32%, including 4% Lamb), Vegetables (Courgettes 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars, Herbs (Parsley 0.1%), Oils and Fats.
Pasta Bake with Chicken and Tomatoes:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (32%, including 4% Chicken), Bakery Products (Pasta 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Fruit (Tomatoes 0.7%), Various Sugars, Herbs, Oils and Fats.
Cottage Pie with Beef, Peas and Potatoes:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (32%, including 4% Beef), Vegetables (Peas 4%, Potatoes 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.
Fish Pie with Hake in a Parsley Sauce:
Meat and Animal Derivatives (28%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (Hake 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars, Herbs (Parsley 0.1%), Oils and Fats.
Additives (for all varieties):
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 140 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.5 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 33 mg.
Analytical Constituents (for all varieties):
Protein 9.0%
Crude fibres 0.5%
Fat content 5.0%
Inorganic matter 2.0%
Moisture 81.0%
Calcium 0.3%
Omega 6 1.0%
Calories 92 per 100g
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide Body Weight Pouches Up to 5kg up to 4 5-10kg 4-7 10-20kg 7-11 An individual dog's requirements may differ from this guide; it will depend on the level of activity and the age of your dog. Best served at room temperature. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you dog to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.
Produce of
Produced in Republic of Ireland
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
12 x 100g e (1.2kg)
