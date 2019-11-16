By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Peanut & Dark Chocolate Bars 140G

One bar as sold
  • Energy730kJ 175kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2085kJ / 500kcal

Product Description

  • Peanut blended with melted dark chocolate, crisped protein pieces, coconut and honey.
  • 4 Peanut & Dark Chocolate Bars Cold pressed with rich dark chocolate, coconut flakes and honey Our partners have been making cereals in the UK for over 20 years. They use their expertise to select the best natural ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • PACKED WITH PEANUTS Cold pressed with rich dark chocolate, coconut flakes and honey Our partners have been making cereals in the UK for over 20 years. They use their expertise to select the best natural ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut (45%), Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (12%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Crisped Protein Pieces [Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Salt], Coconut, Honey, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (0.9%), Salt, Caramelised Milk Powder [Whey (Milk), Butter (Milk), Maltodextrin, Sugar, Skimmed Milk].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts, wheat, barley and oats. Wheat, barley and oats contain gluten.,

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g e (4 x 35g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (35g)
Energy2085kJ / 500kcal730kJ / 175kcal
Fat29.7g10.4g
Saturates10.6g3.7g
Carbohydrate33.0g11.6g
Sugars19.4g6.8g
Fibre6.0g2.1g
Protein22.2g7.8g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Delicious

5 stars

Nice little snack, instead of bar of chocolate

Not good

1 stars

I'm sure I wrote a review but it never got posted. Long story short, if you want jaw ache , eat these! Dry, hard to bite, tasteless.

Very tough to bite

3 stars

Served its purpose , tasted good and was a nice snack but it is rock solid hard! Took some biting

My teeth hurt.

1 stars

These bars appear soft but are actually incredibly hard. My teeth are really hurting after eating one of these.

Great snacks.

5 stars

These cereal bars are the best we have ever had. Lovely flavours, enough to feel you have had a snack and very satisfying.

So nice

5 stars

Just buy them. Honestly so so nice

