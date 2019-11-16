Tesco 4 Peanut & Dark Chocolate Bars 140G

Delicious
Nice little snack, instead of bar of chocolate
Not good
I'm sure I wrote a review but it never got posted. Long story short, if you want jaw ache , eat these! Dry, hard to bite, tasteless.
Very tough to bite
Served its purpose , tasted good and was a nice snack but it is rock solid hard! Took some biting
My teeth hurt.
These bars appear soft but are actually incredibly hard. My teeth are really hurting after eating one of these.
Great snacks.
These cereal bars are the best we have ever had. Lovely flavours, enough to feel you have had a snack and very satisfying.
So nice
Just buy them. Honestly so so nice