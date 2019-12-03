LEGO DUPLO Number Train 10847

Great boys toy well worth the money hours of fun
Brilliant toy Well worth the Money My four-year-old Love this toy and plays with it so much Also bought the same toy when my now eight-year-old was also four Great value for money a must have toy In fact my eight year old still play with this toy now The numbers on the toy of very educational and it lasts a long time good hardy toy Would highly recommend
Great educational toy for my toddler
She really enjoys playing with this train, I love seeing the different configurations she makes with it, and it has help me to teach her the colors and numbers.
Daughter Enjoys
My two year old daughter enjoys this set. She especially loves the kitty. I like that the train pieces can easily become cars. Her latest is to put her other duplo animals on the train and drive them to breakfast on the “breakfast train”. Good addition to any Duplo collection.
Education with fun
My daughter loves this set. She is learning the numbers. She loves the cat, always put him in front. Colorful blocks, easy to hold for a 2 years child.
Great intro to lego
This is the ideal first set for any young one. Includes big colourful blocks that are easy to hold and play with. Pretty good value for money. I purchased 2 sets, one for my niece and one for my son.
Great toy for toddlers
I bought this item for my nephew and he loves it. It helps with his coordination and learning.
my daughters first duplo, plays with it all the ti
my daughters first duplo, plays with it all the time and learn the numbers as well. wish lego would have something similar for letters
Age appropriate
My grandson loves it great desig and good for his age
Absolutely Loves It
I bought this for my 2 year old nephew for Christmas and he absolutely loves it.
My son loves this train
I brought this for my 2 year old for Christmas and he loves it. Like all other duplo products it is food quality.