By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

LEGO DUPLO Number Train 10847

5(22)Write a review
image 1 of LEGO DUPLO Number Train 10847
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Includes 2 child LEGO® DUPLO® figures, plus a cat figure
  • A fun & engaging way to introduce your toddler to numbers & counting
  • A buildable train with 3 wagons and bricks decorated with numbers 0 to 9
  • - Includes 2 child LEGO® DUPLO® figures, plus a cat figure
  • - Features a buildable locomotive and 3 wagons.
  • - Includes bricks decorated with numbers 0 to 9.
  • The LEGO® DUPLO® Number Train is a colourful introduction to numbers and counting. Your toddler will love to build and rebuild this chunky train, learning early number recognition as they go! With 2 child DUPLO figures and a cat figure for added role-play opportunities, this set provides endless building, driving and learning fun. DUPLO bricks are designed to be safe and suitable for little hands.
  • Use the decorated bricks to teach your child about numbers and counting
  • Contains 23 pieces
  • For children ages 18 months-3 years

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

22 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great boys toy well worth the money hours of fun

5 stars

Brilliant toy Well worth the Money My four-year-old Love this toy and plays with it so much Also bought the same toy when my now eight-year-old was also four Great value for money a must have toy In fact my eight year old still play with this toy now The numbers on the toy of very educational and it lasts a long time good hardy toy Would highly recommend

Great educational toy for my toddler

5 stars

She really enjoys playing with this train, I love seeing the different configurations she makes with it, and it has help me to teach her the colors and numbers.

Daughter Enjoys

5 stars

My two year old daughter enjoys this set. She especially loves the kitty. I like that the train pieces can easily become cars. Her latest is to put her other duplo animals on the train and drive them to breakfast on the “breakfast train”. Good addition to any Duplo collection.

Education with fun

5 stars

My daughter loves this set. She is learning the numbers. She loves the cat, always put him in front. Colorful blocks, easy to hold for a 2 years child.

Great intro to lego

5 stars

This is the ideal first set for any young one. Includes big colourful blocks that are easy to hold and play with. Pretty good value for money. I purchased 2 sets, one for my niece and one for my son.

Great toy for toddlers

5 stars

I bought this item for my nephew and he loves it. It helps with his coordination and learning.

my daughters first duplo, plays with it all the ti

5 stars

my daughters first duplo, plays with it all the time and learn the numbers as well. wish lego would have something similar for letters

Age appropriate

5 stars

My grandson loves it great desig and good for his age

Absolutely Loves It

5 stars

I bought this for my 2 year old nephew for Christmas and he absolutely loves it.

My son loves this train

5 stars

I brought this for my 2 year old for Christmas and he loves it. Like all other duplo products it is food quality.

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

LEGO DUPLO Fire Truck Toys for 2 Year Olds, 10901

£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

LEGO DUPLO Balancing Animals Toys For Toddlers 10884

£ 8.50
£8.50/each

Offer

Mega Blocks Maxi Bag Classic 60Pcs

£ 7.50
£7.50/each

Offer

LEGO Friends Emma's Mobile Vet Clinic Doll Playset 41360

£ 6.25
£6.25/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here