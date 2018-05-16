By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chunks In Gravy Senior Dog Pouches 12X100g

Tesco Chunks In Gravy Senior Dog Pouches 12X100g
£ 2.60
£2.17/kg

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for senior dogs aged 7+ years.
  • Senior Chunks in Gravy Meat Selection 7 + Years
  • Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts
  • Pack size: 1200G

Information

Ingredients

Composition:

with Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy

Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Chicken), Vegetables (Peas 2.5%, Carrots 2.5%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.

with Beef & Vegetables in Gravy
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Beef), Vegetables (Peas 2.5%, Carrots 2.5%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.

with Turkey & Vegetables in Gravy
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Turkey), Vegetables (Peas 2.5%, Carrots 2.5%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.

with Lamb & Vegetables in Gravy
Meat and Animal Derivatives (43%, including 4% Lamb), Vegetables (Peas 2.5%, Carrots 2.5%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.

Additives (For all Varieties):
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 140 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.5 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 33 mg.

Analytical Constituents (For all Varieties):
Protein    8.5%
Crude fibres    0.5%
Fat content    6.0%
Inorganic matter    2.0%
Moisture    82.0%
Calcium    0.3%
Omega 6    1.0%
Calories    93 per 100g

 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide Body Weight Pouches Up to 5kg up to 4 5-10kg 4-7 10-20kg 7-11 An individual dog's requirements may differ from this guide; it will depend on the level of activity and the age of your dog. Best served at room temperature. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you dog to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12 x 100g e

