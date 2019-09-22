Contigo Autoseal Bottle Sangria

Always by my side
ONLY bottle I've had that does not leak nor break when dropped Excellent value for money Dishwasher safe but easy to clean by hand
Great bottle
I brought this bottle so I would drink more water during the day. I absolutly love it!!! I use it every day without fail! Couldn't recommend it enough
Lockable leak proof seal!
Extremely pleased I wanted something to carry daily to up my water intake. It has a lockable seal so no worry of it leaking. Best of all it fully comes apart to wash there's no where to trap germs that you can't get to. I think only down is more colour choices needed!