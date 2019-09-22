By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Contigo Autoseal Bottle Sangria

5(3)Write a review
Contigo Autoseal Bottle Sangria
£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Product Description

  • Suitable for 1-handed operationg
  • Durable and spill proof with AUTOSEAL technology
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Engineered for on-the-go convenience, the Contigo Cortland water bottle features innovative Autoseal® technology which enables the lid to be locked once closed, meaning no leaks or spills. Its Tritan body will not stain or retain odours, and has a high-impact resistance for added durability. With a protective spout shield, the bottle stays clean and protected. A wide opening means ice cubes can be placed inside, while the convenient size of the Cortland bottle fits snugly in most cup holders. For added convenience, this 710ml water bottle is fitted with a carry clip, and is safe to be used in the dishwasher.

Information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Always by my side

5 stars

ONLY bottle I've had that does not leak nor break when dropped Excellent value for money Dishwasher safe but easy to clean by hand

Great bottle

5 stars

I brought this bottle so I would drink more water during the day. I absolutly love it!!! I use it every day without fail! Couldn't recommend it enough

Lockable leak proof seal!

5 stars

Extremely pleased I wanted something to carry daily to up my water intake. It has a lockable seal so no worry of it leaking. Best of all it fully comes apart to wash there's no where to trap germs that you can't get to. I think only down is more colour choices needed!

