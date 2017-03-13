Contigo Fruit Infuser Bottle 760Ml

Popular gift
Bought as a gift for wife. She was very pleased with it and uses it all the time. Gives water a lovely fruity taste. Fun to experiment with different combinations. Thoughtfully designed. Good buy.
Great product !!!!!!
Was looking quite a long time for good bottle for my fruity water, this bottle is absolutely perfect. Very easy to clean and most importantly not leaking!!! Has got security button which prevent from opening while in a bag. Just love it and would recommend to anyone❤️❤️❤️