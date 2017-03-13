By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Contigo Fruit Infuser Bottle 760Ml

5(2)Write a review
£ 12.00
Product Description

  • Infuse fruit or herbs into your water for delicious refreshment
  • Automatically seals between sips
  • Dishwasher safe
  • - 760ml
  • - Autoseal lid
  • - Tritan body
  • - Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning,
  • Engineered for on-the-go convenience, the Contigo Fruit Infuser bottle features innovative Autoseal® technology which enables the lid to be locked once closed, meaning no leaks or spills. The handy infusion cup at the bottom of the bottle allows you to create delicious flavoured water without the unpleasant sensation of fruit touching your mouth when you're drinking. Its Tritan body will not stain or retain odours, and has high-impact resistance for added durability. With a protective spout cover, the bottle stays clean and protected. A wide opening means ice cubes can be placed inside, while the convenient size of the Fruit Infuser Bottle fits snugly in most cup holders. For added convenience, this bottle is fitted with a carry clip, and is safe to be used in the dishwasher.

Information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Popular gift

5 stars

Bought as a gift for wife. She was very pleased with it and uses it all the time. Gives water a lovely fruity taste. Fun to experiment with different combinations. Thoughtfully designed. Good buy.

Great product !!!!!!

5 stars

Was looking quite a long time for good bottle for my fruity water, this bottle is absolutely perfect. Very easy to clean and most importantly not leaking!!! Has got security button which prevent from opening while in a bag. Just love it and would recommend to anyone❤️❤️❤️

