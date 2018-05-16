Tesco Fat Free Cottage Cheese 600G

- Energy79kJ 19kcal1%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 263kJ / 62kcal
Product Description
- Fat free natural cottage cheese.
- Fat free cottage cheese
- Made for a light, mild flavour
- Pack size: 600g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cottage Cheese (Milk), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Net Contents
300g e;600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|263kJ / 62kcal
|79kJ / 19kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|10.1g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
