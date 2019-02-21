By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dole Fruit Pouch Trop Gold Pine Juice 400G

5(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Pineapple Chunks in Pineapple Juice
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Join The Dole Fruit Challenge
  • Put this handy resealable pouch into your fridge and enjoy delicious fruit anytime - on your breakfast cereal, in a smoothie, on a yoghurt, as a permissible snack. So many more ways to hit your "5-a-day", everyday.
  • Tropical Gold Premium Pineapple Variety
  • Our pineapple variety is Golden and Tasty
  • Fridge pack
  • 1 of your 5 a day - 80g = 1 fruit portion
  • BPA-free packaging
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Pineapple**(63, 2%), Pineapple Juice, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, **Rainforest Alliance Certified­™

Storage

Best served chilled but does not require refrigeration before opening. Refrigerate after opening and enjoy within 5 days.Best before: see back panel.

Produce of

Product of the Philippines

Name and address

  • Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
  • 36 rue de Chateaudun,
  • F - 75009 Paris,
  • France.

Return to

Drained weight

220g

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy254 kJ / 61 kcal
Fat0.1 g
of which saturates<0.1 g
Carbohydrate13.8 g
of which sugars12 g
Fibre<1 g
Protein0.4 g
Salt<0.1 g
Vitamin C30.9 mg (39%*)
*39% Reference Intake-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

fantastic mess free so handy.

5 stars

I would say it was like paradise in a resealable bag. FANTASTIC X

