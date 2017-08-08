Canon Pgi 570/Cli 571 Printer Ink

Pretty good value
printing ink is a ridiculous price but pretty good value from Tesco
Ink when I needed a quick delivery
Top quality inks delivered promptly via click and collect next day
Great value
Good value & quality much cheaper bought this way.
Exactly
This was exactly what I was looking for at the best price I could find, and it was delivered to exactly the right place at exactly the right time for me to collect. What more could you want.
Overall excellent
Struggled to find this product online at first and it was much more expensive from other online stores but Tesco offered it at great price and come delievery perfect in box :) more cheaper and long lasting to buy this product as a combination pack instead of each colour cartridge separate!
wonderful
fabulous arrived on time and works. great price really helped with coursework , prints images well