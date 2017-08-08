By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Canon Pgi 570/Cli 571 Printer Ink

5(6)Write a review
Canon Pgi 570/Cli 571 Printer Ink
£ 58.00
£58.00/each

  • Minimum waste and maximum savings.
  • Prints are clear, sharp and superb quality.
  • Fade resistant & easy to use.
  • - Colour: Pigment Black, Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow
  • - Capacity: 1 x 15ml Pigment Black, 1 x 7ml Black, 1 x 7ml Cyan, 1 x 7ml Magenta, 1 x 7ml Yellow
  • - Compatibility: Canon PIXMA MG5750, PIXMA MG5751, PIXMA MG5752, PIXMA MG5753, PIXMA MG6850, PIXMA MG6851, PIXMA MG6852, PIXMA MG6853, PIXMA MG7750, PIXMA MG7751, PIXMA MG7752, PIXMA MG7753, PIXMA TS5050, PIXMA TS5055, PIXMA TS5053, PIXMA TS5051, PIXMA TS6050, PIXMA TS6052, PIXMA TS6051, PIXMA TS8050, PIXMA TS8051, PIXMA TS8052, PIXMA TS8053, PIXMA TS9050, PIXMA TS9055
  • This multipack contains one 15ml PGI-570 pigment black ink tank and one each of CLI-571 black, cyan, magenta and yellow 7ml ink tanks. You can enjoy crisp, sharp text for documents and stunning print quality for photos. Print up to 1,105 document pages or 2,390 photos with a standard black ink cartridge, and print up to 780 document pages or 199 photos with a colour ink cartridge (ISO/IEC 24711† & ISO/IEC 29102†† standard).

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Pretty good value

4 stars

printing ink is a ridiculous price but pretty good value from Tesco

Ink when I needed a quick delivery

5 stars

Top quality inks delivered promptly via click and collect next day

Great value

5 stars

Good value & quality much cheaper bought this way.

Exactly

5 stars

This was exactly what I was looking for at the best price I could find, and it was delivered to exactly the right place at exactly the right time for me to collect. What more could you want.

Overall excellent

5 stars

Struggled to find this product online at first and it was much more expensive from other online stores but Tesco offered it at great price and come delievery perfect in box :) more cheaper and long lasting to buy this product as a combination pack instead of each colour cartridge separate!

wonderful

5 stars

fabulous arrived on time and works. great price really helped with coursework , prints images well

