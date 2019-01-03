By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Turkey Gravy 500G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Turkey Gravy 500G
£ 2.10
£0.42/100g
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy175kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 175kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • A gravy made with Madeira wine, turkey stock, chicken stock and herbs.
  • Made with Madeira wine, turkey stock, chicken stock and a blend of herbs.
  • Made with Madeira wine, turkey stock, chicken stock and a blend of herbs.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion, Madeira Wine (7%) [Madeira Wine, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)], Cornflour (Sulphites), Turkey Stock (4.0%) [Water, Turkey Extract, Star Anise], Celery, Butter (Milk), Roast Chicken Stock (1.0%) [Water, Chicken Extract, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Parsley, Garlic, White Pepper, Bay Leaf], Sea Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Maltodextrin, Thyme, Rosemary, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
Chilled: 800W/900W 5½ mins/ 5 mins
Remove lid, stir gravy, place lid loosely back on pot and place on a microwavable plate.
Heat on full power and stir half way through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Chilled: 5-6 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results microwave heat. Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab. 

     

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pot (100g)
Energy175kJ / 42kcal175kJ / 42kcal
Fat1.3g1.3g
Saturates0.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate3.7g3.7g
Sugars1.2g1.2g
Fibre0.3g0.3g
Protein3.6g3.6g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great, recommended

5 stars

Really nice. Purchased 2 tubs and it was enough for a generous portion for 8 people.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 10 Pigs In Blankets 210G

£ 2.50
£1.20/100g

Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Tesco Peeled Brussels Sprouts 200G

£ 1.25
£6.25/kg

Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G

£ 0.64
£0.32/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here