Tesco Finest Turkey Gravy 500G

Great, recommended
Really nice. Purchased 2 tubs and it was enough for a generous portion for 8 people.
INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion, Madeira Wine (7%) [Madeira Wine, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)], Cornflour (Sulphites), Turkey Stock (4.0%) [Water, Turkey Extract, Star Anise], Celery, Butter (Milk), Roast Chicken Stock (1.0%) [Water, Chicken Extract, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Parsley, Garlic, White Pepper, Bay Leaf], Sea Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Maltodextrin, Thyme, Rosemary, White Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
Chilled: 800W/900W 5½ mins/ 5 mins
Remove lid, stir gravy, place lid loosely back on pot and place on a microwavable plate.
Heat on full power and stir half way through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Chilled: 5-6 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot.
Do not allow to boil.
Produced in the U.K.
5 Servings
Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pot (100g)
|Energy
|175kJ / 42kcal
|175kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|3.7g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.6g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
