Toad Alley Snax Choczels Pretzels 85G

Product Description
- Chocolate Flavoured Coated Pretzels
- Kosher
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Corn*, Canola, Cottonseed, Soyabean*, Rice or Sunflower), Glucose* Syrup, Malt Syrup and Yeast, Coating (4%) [Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa, Dry Whey (Milk) Emulsifier: Soya* Lecithin, Vanilla], * Derived from Genetically Modified Source
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts, Peanuts, and Egg
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Product of USA
Number of uses
Serving per pack: Approx... 3, Serving size: 28g
Importer address
- Innovative Bites Ltd,
- 87, Whitby Road,
- Slough,
- SL1 3DR.
Net Contents
85g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per serving (28g)
|Energy kJ
|1935.4
|541.9
|Energy Kcal
|464.3
|130.0
|Fat
|17.9g
|5.0g
|of which saturates
|14.3g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|75.0g
|21.0g
|of which sugars
|32.1g
|9.0g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.0g
|Protein
|7.1g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
