Toad Alley Snax Choczels Pretzels 85G

Toad Alley Snax Choczels Pretzels 85G
£ 1.50
£1.77/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Coated Pretzels
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Corn*, Canola, Cottonseed, Soyabean*, Rice or Sunflower), Glucose* Syrup, Malt Syrup and Yeast, Coating (4%) [Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa, Dry Whey (Milk) Emulsifier: Soya* Lecithin, Vanilla], * Derived from Genetically Modified Source

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts, Peanuts, and Egg

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of USA

Number of uses

Serving per pack: Approx... 3, Serving size: 28g

Importer address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • 87, Whitby Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3DR.

Distributor address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • 87, Whitby Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3DR.

Return to

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • 87, Whitby Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3DR.

Net Contents

85g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper serving (28g)
Energy kJ1935.4541.9
Energy Kcal464.3130.0
Fat 17.9g5.0g
of which saturates 14.3g4.0g
Carbohydrate 75.0g21.0g
of which sugars 32.1g9.0g
Fibre 3.6g1.0g
Protein 7.1g2.0g
Salt 1.0g0.3g

