Mega Blocks Abc Learning Train

£13.00

£13.00/each

Mega Blocks Abc Learning TrainEasy-to-build train for learning the alphabet \n 60-piece play set includes building blocks and special shapes \n Blocks feature all the letters A through Z \n
All aboard for alphabet adventures!Your little one will be on the fast track to learning their ABCs with a friendly, buildable train featuring building blocks decorated with the letters A through Z! Connect the three rolling wheelbases together to make your train, then stack the letter blocks on top to build the alphabet or even make whole words, learning your letters as you chug along. Or use the blocks and special shapes to build a station as the next stop on your alphabet adventure!Ideal for ages 1 to 5
H29cm x W38cm x D11.5cm
Easy-to-build train for learning the alphabet60-piece playset includes building blocks and special shapesBlocks feature all the letters A through ZRebuilds into a train stationPerfect for little hands

Lower age limit

1 Years

upper-age-limit

5 Years
