Tortoise Iphone 7/8 Tempered Glass Protector

1(7)Write a review
Tortoise Iphone 7/8 Tempered Glass Protector
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Tempered Glass
  • 3 Times Stronger
  • Superior Scratch Resistance
  • - Compatible with iPhone 7
  • - Anti-Shatter film
  • - Easy application
  • Protects your screen from scratches and marks with 8-9H Surface hardness - 3 times stronger than regular PET film. The oleophobic coating helps prevent finger prints and other marks. Rounded corners to prevent edges from chipping

7 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful. A waste of money

1 stars

Would give this product 0 stars if possible. The product was already damaged when I bought it (top left chipped) and did not work. I used it EXACTLY as instructed and yet there was marks on the inside. I had to take it of as it was unfit for use and now my actual screen is sticky and horrible. Utter rubbish

Don't buy- chips and cracks very easily...

1 stars

Very poor product- chips very easily on sides and multiple cracks have appeared with a few weeks of purchase...

Poor product

1 stars

I bought this a week ago, it doesn’t fit. Doesn’t completely cover the display, let along the whole glass front. Would not recommend at all.

Worst protector ever seen

1 stars

i bought this 2 months ago and doesn't fit properly. waste of money

Screen Protector

1 stars

I bought this about 4 weeks ago and have just had to remove it due to a crack that started a chip on the edge of the protector. To be honest I'm really disappointed in the product so wouldn't recommend it

Poor sticking badly around the edges

1 stars

Didn't stick properly bought 4 same problems with all of them .

Too small

1 stars

The screen protector is too small and doesn't cover the whole screen

