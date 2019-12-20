Tortoise Iphone 7/8 Tempered Glass Protector

Awful. A waste of money
Would give this product 0 stars if possible. The product was already damaged when I bought it (top left chipped) and did not work. I used it EXACTLY as instructed and yet there was marks on the inside. I had to take it of as it was unfit for use and now my actual screen is sticky and horrible. Utter rubbish
Don't buy- chips and cracks very easily...
Very poor product- chips very easily on sides and multiple cracks have appeared with a few weeks of purchase...
Poor product
I bought this a week ago, it doesn’t fit. Doesn’t completely cover the display, let along the whole glass front. Would not recommend at all.
Worst protector ever seen
i bought this 2 months ago and doesn't fit properly. waste of money
Screen Protector
I bought this about 4 weeks ago and have just had to remove it due to a crack that started a chip on the edge of the protector. To be honest I'm really disappointed in the product so wouldn't recommend it
Poor sticking badly around the edges
Didn't stick properly bought 4 same problems with all of them .
Too small
The screen protector is too small and doesn't cover the whole screen