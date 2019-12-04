Innocent Uplift Super Smoothie 750Ml
Product Description
- Raspberry, blueberry, acerola cherry & flax seeds plus vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, C & E
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good, does good
- Tasty healthy products
- Sourced sustainably
- 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
- This delicious super smoothie is a delicious blend of 5 super berries, vegetables, pure juices, beetroot and baobab extract, seeds and botanicals and is fortified with added vitamins and minerals. Tasty and healthy and no added sugar or water. Super.
- - 250ml = 2 portions of fruit and veg
- - a blend of fruit, veg and flax seeds
- - fortified with vitamins C, B1, B2, B3 and B6
- Banana free
- This innocent super smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit, vegetables, pure juices, milled seeds and botanicals, and is fortified with added vitamins.
- 5 types of special stuff in every innocent super smoothie
- Fruit, Veg, Seeds, Botanicals, Vitamins
- Behold the Uplift super smoothie
- It takes a special kind of someone to pick up a smoothie as exceptional as this. The kind of someone friends turn to when they need help with their tax return, or to borrow a cordless drill. The type of person who could win a dance-off just by turning up. A person who knows just how much goodness can come from drinking a delicious blend of five juicy berries boosted with beetroot, baobab, flax seeds and vitamins, and who's capable of learning Pi to 200 decimal places, should the need ever arise. We made this super smoothie just for you. Don't even change.
- This smoothie is a source of vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, B6 which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue and vitamin E which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
- PS Eat your greens
- Gently pasteurised
- Pack size: 750ml
- Vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, B6 which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue
- Vitamin E which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Source of vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, B6
Information
Ingredients
73 Pressed Grapes, 1 1/2 Crushed Pear, 1 1/2 Squeezed Apples, 16 Crushed Raspberries (5%), 23 Crushed Cranberries, 36 Crushed Blackcurrants, 36 Crushed Blueberries (2%), 3 Crushed Acerola Cherries (2%), A squeeze of Beetroot, Some milled Flax Seeds (0.05%), A dash of Baobab Fruit Pulp Extract (0.01%), Some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E)
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after openingDrink within 4 days of opening For best before date see neck or cap
Preparation and Usage
- Shake it up
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- In Ireland visit us at:
- Fruit Towers,
Return to
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- In Ireland visit us at:
- Fruit Towers,
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Dublin 4.
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) 01 664 4100 (ROI)
- Email hello@innocentdrinks.com
- Join the family at innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|(per 250ml)
|Energy
|234kJ (55kcal)
|585kJ (138kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|32g
|(of which sugars)
|10g
|26g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|0.6g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin B1 (%RI*)
|0.14mg (13%)
|0.36mg (32%)
|Vitamin B2 (%RI*)
|0.21mg (15%)
|0.52mg (37%)
|Vitamin B3 (%RI*)
|2.2mg (14%)
|5.6mg (35%)
|Vitamin B6 (%RI*)
|0.19mg (14%)
|0.47mg (34%)
|Vitamin C (%RI*)
|20mg (24%)
|49mg (61%)
|Vitamin E (%RI*)
|2.2mg (18%)
|5.5mg (46%)
|*% Reference Intake
|Only sugars found naturally in the fruit and vegetables
|250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)
