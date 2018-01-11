By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Groov-E Cassette Player/Recorder Radio Silver

Groov-E Cassette Player/Recorder Radio Silver
Product Description

  • Groov-e cassette player and recorder
  • AM/FM radio tuner
  • Built-in microphone and speaker
  • - Cassette Player & Recover
  • - AM/FM Radio
  • - One Touch Recording
  • - Microphone
  • - Built-in Speaker
  • - 3.5mm Headphone Socket
  • - Earphones Included
  • Enjoy your classic music tapes through this Personal Cassette Player from groov-e. Play loud through the external speaker or listen privately through the headphones. Powered by 2xAA batteries or 3V mains adaptor (not included).

Brilliant!

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and it is my favourite device! My granny had loads of tapes that she wanted to listen to but nothing to play them on, so this cassette player allows us to listen to music from her childhood together. We love it and give it a big thumbs up!

You get what you pay for

2 stars

I bought this specifically for the cassette player as I needed it in a hurry for a one off occasion. It is an inexpensive little machine but it does play cassettes. The volume is not strong so we had to use a speaker to be able to hear it properly. I haven't tried playing any music cassettes on it but I don't imagine it has a very sophisticated tone but then you are only paying a small amount for this machine. Basically you get what you pay for. Tesco's service, however, was outstanding especially considering this was a couple of days before Christmas.

Cassette player

2 stars

I bought this little cassette player because my old one was Brocken I was so disappointed because the sound was very poor so I took it back .

happy mother

5 stars

my mother can now listen to her talking books and music meaning i can now have peace in the house. Thank you

Groove e personal cassette player

5 stars

I bought three of these for my friends son who is disabled and all he can do is listen to his music he loves his walkmans but they are hard to get these days, he uses them all day long so he ends up breaking them so we have to keep him stocked up they were so pleased with these they are fab thankyou Tesco

Very Poor !

1 stars

On first use of the cassette it chewed up a perfectly good tape, having unravelled it from the spool I tried a brand new tape and it did the same thing again ! Complete rubbish not even worth the reduced price. Sent it back for refund !

Quality in sound and operation very good.

4 stars

I bought this to play talking books on tape and it is very good.Also the radio is good.

Great sound and it records too

5 stars

Just moved a month ago and found a whole box of old tapes but with nothing to play them on! was looking for something retro looking, that classic walkman feel. it has a buckle on the back so you can clip on like the old days. great sound quality, but the real bonus is that you can record on it. Record the Top 40 like days gone or you can speak into it like a tape recorder.

Not brilliant

1 stars

Sound quality not good and the hinge on the door broke off first time I opened it

