Tesco Easy Entertaining Pepperoni Party Pizzas 1.47Kg

I brought two of these for a party. The base is very thick and not much taste. You are better off buying ordinary pizzas. Expensive for not very nice pizzas.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1251kJ / 298kcal
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Pepperoni (10%), Tomato Purée, Semolina (Wheat), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Yeast, Salt, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano.
Pepperoni contains: Pork, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic, Paprika, Pepper Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 16 mins
Place one pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven and one pizza directly onto the middle shelf, for 16 minutes. Swap over the shelves halfway through cooking.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
16 Servings
Box. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Base. Card widely recycled
1.47kg e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|One-eighth of a pizza (92g) contains
|Energy
|1251kJ / 298kcal
|1151kJ / 275kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|12.0g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|30.4g
|28.0g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Protein
|14.3g
|13.2g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
