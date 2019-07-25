By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Pepperoni Party Pizzas 1.47Kg

£ 12.00
£0.82/100g

One-eighth of a pizza contains
  • Energy1151kJ 275kcal
    14%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1251kJ / 298kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Pizzas consisting of a pizza base with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, mature Cheddar cheese and pepperoni.
  • Two pizzas with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella and mature Cheddar cheeses and pepperoni.
  • Fabulous food made to order
  • Pack size: 1.47kg

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Pepperoni (10%), Tomato Purée, Semolina (Wheat), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Yeast, Salt, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Oregano.

Pepperoni contains: Pork, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic, Paprika, Pepper Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 16 mins
Place one pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven and one pizza directly onto the middle shelf, for 16 minutes. Swap over the shelves halfway through cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging including baseboards.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout and cheese is bubbling before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Base. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.47kg e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-eighth of a pizza (92g) contains
Energy1251kJ / 298kcal1151kJ / 275kcal
Fat13.0g12.0g
Saturates5.7g5.2g
Carbohydrate30.4g28.0g
Sugars2.4g2.2g
Fibre1.3g1.2g
Protein14.3g13.2g
Salt1.1g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

I brought two of these for a party. The base is ve

1 stars

I brought two of these for a party. The base is very thick and not much taste. You are better off buying ordinary pizzas. Expensive for not very nice pizzas.

