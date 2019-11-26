By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Maple Bacon & Extra Mature Cheddar Quiche 400G

£ 3.10
£0.78/100g
1/4 of a tart
  • Energy1338kJ 321kcal
    16%
  • Fat21.4g
    31%
  • Saturates10.7g
    54%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1338kJ / 321kcal

Product Description

  • Maple cured smoked streaky bacon and extra mature Cheddar cheese baked with eggs and cream in a butter enriched shortcrust pastry case, garnished with maple cured smoked streaky bacon rashers.
  • Butter enriched pastry with an extra mature Cheddar and double cream filling, hand finished with crisp maple bacon. We have baked this tart with double cream, so it's deliciously indulgent. The streaky bacon is gently smoked and maple cured so it's beautifully rich with a lovely sweet edge.
  • Butter enriched pastry with an extra mature Cheddar and double cream filling, hand finished with crisp maple bacon.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Skimmed Milk, Maple Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon (13%), Pasteurised Egg, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Butter (Milk), Onion, Palm Oil, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Fromage Frais (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Maple Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon contains: Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Maple Syrup, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes. Stand for 2 minutes prior to serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold.

    For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a tart
Energy1338kJ / 321kcal1338kJ / 321kcal
Fat21.4g21.4g
Saturates10.7g10.7g
Carbohydrate21.0g21.0g
Sugars2.1g2.1g
Fibre1.4g1.4g
Protein10.5g10.5g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Great quiche

4 stars

Tasty quiche. The maple bacon is lovely and it has just the right amount of cheese. It could be deeper though

not good value

1 stars

I cooked as the instructions and it remained soft and stoggy and the filling is far to thin

Great gas ting savoury tart

5 stars

Lovely TART, it is not a quiche, which I dislike, it is an excellent tart with a delicious flavour, the pastry is lovely and crisp.

Not worth the price

2 stars

This quiche is sold as finest but the filling is poor, the pastry case is thicker than the filling and the bacon is very fatty. I have bought this a few times but will not buy again as not worth the price.

Not keen.

3 stars

Bought this when on offer. it's OK but much prefer other quiches; not worth the money (wouldn't pay full price for it). Not keen on the taste, good size though.

Almost like home made

5 stars

Very good quality

A great meal even on its own

5 stars

Great quality with delicious pastry but unfortunately quite often not in stock as this week when I was depending on it.

