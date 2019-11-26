Tesco Finest Maple Bacon & Extra Mature Cheddar Quiche 400G

Great quiche
Tasty quiche. The maple bacon is lovely and it has just the right amount of cheese. It could be deeper though
not good value
I cooked as the instructions and it remained soft and stoggy and the filling is far to thin
Great gas ting savoury tart
Lovely TART, it is not a quiche, which I dislike, it is an excellent tart with a delicious flavour, the pastry is lovely and crisp.
Not worth the price
This quiche is sold as finest but the filling is poor, the pastry case is thicker than the filling and the bacon is very fatty. I have bought this a few times but will not buy again as not worth the price.
Not keen.
Bought this when on offer. it's OK but much prefer other quiches; not worth the money (wouldn't pay full price for it). Not keen on the taste, good size though.
Almost like home made
Very good quality
A great meal even on its own
Great quality with delicious pastry but unfortunately quite often not in stock as this week when I was depending on it.