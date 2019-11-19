Bulmers Red Berries & Lime Cider 6X500ml Bottle
Offer
Product Description
- Cider with Red Berries & Lime
- For more information: http://www.theheinekencompany.com/brands/cider-brands
- This cider is a delightful burst of mixed red berries on your tongue.
- Serve it over ice for ultimate refreshment and savour this fragrant fruity cider at its best.
- ABV: 4.0%
- AROMA:
- Strawberry cut with tangy lime.
- FLAVOUR:
- Fragrant, fruity (strawberry and raspberry), lime, violet notes.
- MOUTHFEEL:
- Intense berry (raspberry, redcurrant and strawberry), and lime spritziness.
- FINISH:
- Light and spritzy.
- FOOD MATCH:
- Tuna steak with lime, New York cheesecake.
- Bulmers cider was founded in 1887 by Percy Bulmer following the advice of his mother to make a business in food or drink, as they ‘never go out of fashion.' His enterprising cider business brought about a revolution, transforming cider from a drink enjoyed mainly by farmhands, to a drink enjoyed by the masses.
- Bulmers Crushed Red Berries & Lime is often referred to as ‘No.17', being the 17th variant launched under the Bulmers range in 2011. It's one of the best-selling fruit flavoured ciders in the UK.
- Number 17 bespoke recipe
- Pack size: 3000ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites for freshness
Alcohol Units
2.0
ABV
4.0% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For Best Before See Front of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy poured over ice for ultimate refreshment
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
Return to
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
- customerservices@bulmers.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019