Tesco Easy Entertaining Christmas Sandwich Platter

- Energy561kJ 133kcal7%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1001kJ / 238kcal
Product Description
- 6 Turkey Feast Sandwiches - British turkey breast with pork, chestnut and onion stuffing, mayonnaise, port and cranberry sauce and British smoked bacon in sage and cranberry bread. 4 Roast Beef & Horseradish Sandwiches - British roast beef with horseradish mayonnaise and rocket in onion bread. 4 Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Sandwiches - Smoked salmon with lemon and dill full fat soft cheese and mayonnaise in white bread with oatmeal. 4 Brie & Cranberry Sandwiches - Brie full fat soft cheese, cranberry Chutney and spinach in a malted brown bread.
Information
Ingredients
Turkey Feast Sandwich.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, British Turkey Breast (17%), Pork, Chestnut and Onion Stuffing (13%) [Pork, Chestnuts, Onion, Water, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Sage, Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cornflour, White Pepper, Dextrose], British Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Water, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Cranberries, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Port, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Sage, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cranberry Juice, Turkey, Palm Oil, Mustard Flour, Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Kelp, Shiitake Mushroom, Yeast Extract, Tomato Purée.
Roast Beef and Horseradish Sandwich.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roast Beef (26%), Water, Rocket, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Palm Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour, Yeast, Horseradish, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Single Cream (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Mustard Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Egg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Sandwich.
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (29%) [Salmon (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Oatmeal, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Muscovado Sugar, Dill, Malted Barley Flour, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Brie and Cranberry Sandwich.
INGREDIENTS: Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (28%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Spinach, Cranberry, Malted Wheat Flakes, Plum, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Red Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Concentrated Plum Juice, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
Storage
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using turkey from the U.K.
Number of uses
Warnings
Recycling info
Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One turkey feast sandwich (56g)
|Energy
|1001kJ / 238kcal
|561kJ / 133kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|26.8g
|15.0g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.2g
|Protein
|12.6g
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
- One salmon and cream cheese sandwich
- Energy408kJ 97kcal5%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 226kcal
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (29%) [Salmon (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Oatmeal, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Muscovado Sugar, Dill, Malted Barley Flour, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One salmon and cream cheese sandwich (43g) Energy 949kJ / 226kcal 408kJ / 97kcal Fat 7.2g 3.1g Saturates 1.9g 0.8g Carbohydrate 27.0g 11.6g Sugars 2.0g 0.9g Fibre 2.6g 1.1g Protein 11.9g 5.1g Salt 1.3g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One roast beef and horseradish sandwich
- Energy421kJ 100kcal5%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.4g7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 895kJ / 212kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roast Beef (26%), Water, Rocket, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Palm Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour, Yeast, Horseradish, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Single Cream (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Mustard Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Egg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One roast beef and horseradish sandwich (47g) Energy 895kJ / 212kcal 421kJ / 100kcal Fat 5.8g 2.7g Saturates 1.5g 0.7g Carbohydrate 28.5g 13.4g Sugars 3.4g 1.6g Fibre 1.1g 0.5g Protein 11.0g 5.2g Salt 0.8g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One brie & cranberry sandwich
- Energy408kJ 97kcal5%
- Fat4.4g6%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.3g5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ / 244kcal
INGREDIENTS: Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (28%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Spinach, Cranberry, Malted Wheat Flakes, Plum, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Red Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Concentrated Plum Juice, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One brie & cranberry sandwich (40g) Energy 1021kJ / 244kcal 408kJ / 97kcal Fat 11.1g 4.4g Saturates 7.0g 2.8g Carbohydrate 25.9g 10.4g Sugars 4.3g 1.7g Fibre 2.3g 0.9g Protein 8.9g 3.6g Salt 0.7g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
