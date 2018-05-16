By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Christmas Sandwich Platter

Tesco Easy Entertaining Christmas Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 14.00
£0.78/each

One turkey feast sandwich
  • Energy561kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1001kJ / 238kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Turkey Feast Sandwiches - British turkey breast with pork, chestnut and onion stuffing, mayonnaise, port and cranberry sauce and British smoked bacon in sage and cranberry bread. 4 Roast Beef & Horseradish Sandwiches - British roast beef with horseradish mayonnaise and rocket in onion bread. 4 Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Sandwiches - Smoked salmon with lemon and dill full fat soft cheese and mayonnaise in white bread with oatmeal. 4 Brie & Cranberry Sandwiches - Brie full fat soft cheese, cranberry Chutney and spinach in a malted brown bread.

Information

Ingredients

Turkey Feast Sandwich.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, British Turkey Breast (17%), Pork, Chestnut and Onion Stuffing (13%) [Pork, Chestnuts, Onion, Water, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Sage, Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cornflour, White Pepper, Dextrose], British Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Water, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Cranberries, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Port, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Sage, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cranberry Juice, Turkey, Palm Oil, Mustard Flour, Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Kelp, Shiitake Mushroom, Yeast Extract, Tomato Purée.

Roast Beef and Horseradish Sandwich.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roast Beef (26%), Water, Rocket, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Palm Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour, Yeast, Horseradish, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Single Cream (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Mustard Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Egg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Sandwich.

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (29%) [Salmon (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Oatmeal, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Muscovado Sugar, Dill, Malted Barley Flour, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Brie and Cranberry Sandwich.

INGREDIENTS: Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (28%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Spinach, Cranberry, Malted Wheat Flakes, Plum, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Red Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Concentrated Plum Juice, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil.

 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using turkey from the U.K.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne turkey feast sandwich (56g)
Energy1001kJ / 238kcal561kJ / 133kcal
Fat8.5g4.8g
Saturates2.2g1.2g
Carbohydrate26.8g15.0g
Sugars5.3g3.0g
Fibre2.1g1.2g
Protein12.6g7.1g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

