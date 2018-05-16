Tesco Soleil After Sun Lotion 200Ml

- Easily absorbed
- Hydrates the skin
- Soleil Aftersun with tan prolonger.
- This light hydrating aftersun lotion provide intensive moisturisation to sun
- exposed skin. It cools and soothes whilst supporting the skin's tanning process
- to help prolong a natural beautiful looking tan.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Isopropyl Myristate, Isododecane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Hydrogenated Tetradecenyl/Methylpentadecene, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Xanthan Gum, Inositol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Bisabolol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Hydroxide, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citric Acid, Limonene, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate.
Produce of
Produced In United Kingdom, Packed In the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Apply generously after sun exposure. Re-apply whenever your skin feels
- dehydrated. Continue daily use to help prolong your tan.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200ml e
Using Product Information
