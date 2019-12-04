By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Adalya Halal Turkey Pizza Salami 120G

Adalya Halal Turkey Pizza Salami 120G
£ 1.50
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Sliced turkey salami with added palm fat.
  • Packaged in protective atmosphere.
  • Ideal for pizza toppings
  • Gluten and lactose free
  • Halal Certification Germany
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey, Palm Fat, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Spices, Colour (Beetroot Juice Concentrate), Garlic, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Rapeseed Extract, Onion, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Made with 116g of Raw Turkey per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Lactose

Storage

Store chilled 0°C to 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days or by 'Use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced and packed in Germany using EU turkey and chicken

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Adalya Halal,
  • PO Box 1153,
  • Canterbury,
  • CT1 9PH.

Return to

  • Adalya Halal,
  • PO Box 1153,
  • Canterbury,
  • CT1 9PH.
  • www.adalya.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuespro 100g contains:per serving: 3 slices (12g) contains%RI* per serving
Energy 1407 kJ/339 kcal169 kJ/41 kcal2%
Fat 25.7g3.1g4%
of which saturates 11.2g1.3g7%
Carbohydrate 2.7g0.3g<1%
of which sugars 0.9g0.1g<1%
Protein 24.1g2.9g6%
Salt 4.1g0.49g8%
RI* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 10 servings---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

