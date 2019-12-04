Adalya Halal Turkey Pizza Salami 120G

Product Description
- Sliced turkey salami with added palm fat.
- Packaged in protective atmosphere.
- Ideal for pizza toppings
- Gluten and lactose free
- Halal Certification Germany
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Turkey, Palm Fat, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Spices, Colour (Beetroot Juice Concentrate), Garlic, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Rapeseed Extract, Onion, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Made with 116g of Raw Turkey per 100g of finished product
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Lactose
Storage
Store chilled 0°C to 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days or by 'Use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced and packed in Germany using EU turkey and chicken
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Name and address
- Produced and packed for:
- Adalya Halal,
- PO Box 1153,
- Canterbury,
- CT1 9PH.
Return to
- Adalya Halal,
- PO Box 1153,
- Canterbury,
- CT1 9PH.
- www.adalya.co.uk
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|pro 100g contains:
|per serving: 3 slices (12g) contains
|%RI* per serving
|Energy
|1407 kJ/339 kcal
|169 kJ/41 kcal
|2%
|Fat
|25.7g
|3.1g
|4%
|of which saturates
|11.2g
|1.3g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|0.3g
|<1%
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|0.1g
|<1%
|Protein
|24.1g
|2.9g
|6%
|Salt
|4.1g
|0.49g
|8%
|RI* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 10 servings
|-
|-
|-
