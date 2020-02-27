Tesco Halogen 70W Classic Bayonet Cap 4 Pack

Dim view!
Brought several packs in multi deal. Very poor performance supposed to last 2 years - lucky if we got 2 months across a variety of light fittings. Poor
Short life These are classic shape and fit my wall lights. Others are too tall for the shades. However, they have a very short life and I have to change them frequently even though they are not used a great deal. Light bulbs! Remember the old days when we only had to choose the wattage, clear or pearl?