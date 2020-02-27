By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Led Candle 25W Small Edisonscrew 2 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Led Candle 25W Small Edisonscrew 2 Pack
£ 5.00
£2.50/each
  • - 2 pack
  • - 25W
  • - Small edison screw E14
  • Supplied in a pack of 2, these Tesco 25W LED candle bulbs put out 250 lumens of warm white light. They are easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a small screw (SES).
  • Functional Name - LED
  • Variant - Candle 25W SES
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000
  • Colour Temperature - 2700k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - A+
  • Input power (Watts) - 25
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 250
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - LED

Information

Recycling info

Packing. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Halogen 28W Candle Small Edisonscrew 2 Pack

£ 3.50
£1.75/each

Offer

Tesco Led Candle 40W Small Edisonscrew

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco Halogen 42W Mini Globe Small Edisonscrew 2 Pack

£ 3.50
£1.75/each

Offer

Tesco Halogen 42W Candle Small Edisonscrew 2 Pack

£ 3.50
£1.75/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here