Tesco Led Candle 25W Small Edisonscrew 2 Pack

- - 2 pack
- - 25W
- - Small edison screw E14
- Supplied in a pack of 2, these Tesco 25W LED candle bulbs put out 250 lumens of warm white light. They are easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a small screw (SES).
- Functional Name - LED
- Variant - Candle 25W SES
- Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000
- Colour Temperature - 2700k
- Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - A+
- Input power (Watts) - 25
- Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 250
- Voltage Rating (V) - 240
- Bulb Type - LED
