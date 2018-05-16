By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Adalya Halal Salami With Pepper Coating 120G

£ 1.50
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Halal Turkey Salami with a cracked peppercorn coating and added palm fat.
  • Packaged in protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten and lactose free
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Salami: [Turkey, Palm Fat, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Spices, Colour (Beetroot Juice Concentrate), Garlic, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Rapeseed Extract, Onion, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Pepper Coating (5%): [Poultry Gelatine (Turkey), Cracked Black and White Pepper], Made with 105g of Raw Turkey per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Lactose

Storage

Store chilled 0°C to 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days or by 'Use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced and packed in Germany using EU turkey and chicken

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Adalya Halal,
  • PO Box 1153,
  • Canterbury,
  • CT1 9PH.

Return to

  • Adalya Halal,
  • PO Box 1153,
  • Canterbury,
  • CT1 9PH.
  • www.adalya.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g contains:per serving: 3 slices (12g) contains%RI* per serving
Energy 1389kJ/334kcal167kJ/40kcal2%
Fat 24.9g3.0g4%
of which saturates 11.1g1.3g7%
Carbohydrate 2.9g0.3g<1%
of which sugars 0.4g<0.1g<1%
Protein 24.6g3.0g6%
Salt 4.34g0.52g9%
RI* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

