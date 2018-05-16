Fire & Smoke Chipotle Ham 100G

- Energy133kJ 32kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 532kJ/126kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked and fire grilled formed wafer thin ham, coated with a Chipotle glaze and smoked with Mesquite Woodchips.
- Chipotle has an earthy spiciness that gives a bold sweet n' smokey flavour with a smooth hit o' heat. The joint is slow cooked good n' proper, generously rubbed with chipotle glaze and grilled over crackling flames for the ultimate fired-up flavour. Finally, it's shaved off for that mighty taste.
- That's how we do it Missouri style
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Low & slow fire smoked
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Flavouring (Milk), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Chipotle Chilli, Spice, Spice Extract, Lemon Powder, Sunflower Oil, Prepared with 100g of Raw Pork per 100g of finished product
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened use within 48 hours and by use by date. For use by date, see front of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 118,
- Cahirciveen,
- Co. Kerry.
Return to
- Fire & Smoke Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 118,
- Cahirciveen,
- Co. Kerry.
- ROI: Lo-call: 1850924632
- NI Lo-call: 08453780388
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g contains
|Each serving (25g) contains
|% RI* per serving (25g)
|RI for an Average Adult
|Energy
|532kJ/126kcal
|133kJ/32kcal
|2%
|8400kJ/2000kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|0.9g
|1%
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.3g
|2%
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|1.1g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|90g
|Protein
|23.0g
|5.8g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.5g
|8%
|6g
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
