Fire & Smoke Chipotle Ham 100G

Fire & Smoke Chipotle Ham 100G
£ 2.00
£20.00/kg
Each slice contains
  • Energy133kJ 32kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 532kJ/126kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked and fire grilled formed wafer thin ham, coated with a Chipotle glaze and smoked with Mesquite Woodchips.
  • Chipotle has an earthy spiciness that gives a bold sweet n' smokey flavour with a smooth hit o' heat. The joint is slow cooked good n' proper, generously rubbed with chipotle glaze and grilled over crackling flames for the ultimate fired-up flavour. Finally, it's shaved off for that mighty taste.
  • That's how we do it Missouri style
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Low & slow fire smoked
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Flavouring (Milk), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Chipotle Chilli, Spice, Spice Extract, Lemon Powder, Sunflower Oil, Prepared with 100g of Raw Pork per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened use within 48 hours and by use by date. For use by date, see front of pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 118,
  • Cahirciveen,
  • Co. Kerry.

Return to

  • Fire & Smoke Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 118,
  • Cahirciveen,
  • Co. Kerry.
  • ROI: Lo-call: 1850924632
  • NI Lo-call: 08453780388

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g containsEach serving (25g) contains% RI* per serving (25g)RI for an Average Adult
Energy 532kJ/126kcal133kJ/32kcal2%8400kJ/2000kcal
Fat 3.7g0.9g1%70g
of which saturates 1.3g0.3g2%20g
Carbohydrates1.1g<0.5g
of which sugars 1.1g<0.5g<1%90g
Protein 23.0g5.8g
Salt 2.0g0.5g8%6g
This pack contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

