Tesco Finest 3 Tier Seafood Platter with Marie Rose Sauce 1.253kg Serves 6
- Energy1082kJ 259kcal13%
- Fat15.7g22%
- Saturates3.7g19%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt2.0g33%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741kJ / 177kcal
Product Description
- Whole cooked lobster (Homarus gammarus), defrosted, shell-on black tiger prawns (Penaeus monodon), defrosted, cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted, cooked head on shell-on king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted, cooked crab (Cancer pagurus) claws defrosted, brown crab (Cancer pagurus) meat mousse in scallop shells with a red pepper and parsley garnish, Marie Rose sauce with sherry and brandy, cold smoked salmon (Salmo salar), hot smoked salmon (Salmo salar), lemon and three-tier slate platter.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. The stunning three tier slate platter is included with this impressive selection of jumbo king prawns, easy peel black tiger prawns, crevettes, Thai style Orkney crab mousse canapés, succulent Orkney crab claws, whole Orkney lobster, Finest smoked Scottish salmon, and honey roast hot smoked salmon flakes. Includes Finest Marie Rose sauce laced with sherry and brandy, plus fresh parsley and lemon wedges. Serves 6 Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- A medley of Orkney lobster, crab mousse canapés and crab claws. Paired with plump king prawns, black tiger prawns and crevettes. Accompanied by Scottish hickory and oak smoked salmon, alongside honey roasted hot smoked salmon flakes. Ready to assemble on an elegant slate platter.
- Pack size: 1253g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Whole Lobster, Cooked and Peeled Prawns, Easy Peel Black Tiger Prawns, King Prawn Crevettes, Crab Claws, Crab Mousse Canapes, Cold Smoked Salmon, Hot Smoked Salmon With Honey, Finest Marie Rose Sauce, Lemon, Parsley.
Whole Lobster contains: Lobster (Crustacean) (100%).
Cooked and Peeled Prawns contains: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Easy Peel Black Tiger Prawns contains: Black Tiger Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
King Prawn Crevettes contains: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Crab Claws contains: Crab (Crustacean) (100%).
Crab Mousse Canapes contains: Crabmeat (Crustacean) (30%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Water, Lemon Zest, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, Dextrose, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Cream, Spirit Vinegar, Dried Red Pepper, Chilli, Egg Yolk, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Parsley, Garlic, Tomato Purée, Cayenne Pepper.
Cold Smoked Salmon contains: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.
Hot Smoked Salmon With Honey contains: Salmon (Fish) (95%), Honey, Salt, Brown Sugar.
Finest Marie Rose Sauce contains: Rapeseed Oil, Water, Double Cream (Milk), Egg Yolk, Sugar, Sherry (2%), Brandy (1.5%), Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Mustard Flour, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, White Pepper, Molasses, Onion Purée, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée.
Allergy Information
- May contain molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Preparation guidelines:
How to prepare your lobster for easy eating
1. Remove the claws from the body of the lobster by twisting off.
2. To remove the meat from the claw, crack with a nut cracker or using a rolling pin hit the edge of the claw firmly.
3. Remove the tail by arching the back until it cracks.
4. Pushing the tail flat against a chopping board, cut the tail down the centre using a sharp knife.
5. Use a fork to twist the meat out of each side of the tail.
6. Use a lobster pick or skewer to remove the meat from the thin legs.
Easy Peel Black Tiger Prawns: Remove shell before consuming.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Foil. Widely Recycled Pot. Not Yet Recycled Net. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Bag. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Band. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1253g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (146g)
|Energy
|741kJ / 177kcal
|1082kJ / 259kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|15.7g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|19.6g
|28.6g
|Salt
|1.4g
|2.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019