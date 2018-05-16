Tesco Finest 3 Tier Seafood Platter with Marie Rose Sauce 1.253kg Serves 6

Preparation guidelines:

How to prepare your lobster for easy eating

1. Remove the claws from the body of the lobster by twisting off.

2. To remove the meat from the claw, crack with a nut cracker or using a rolling pin hit the edge of the claw firmly.

3. Remove the tail by arching the back until it cracks.

4. Pushing the tail flat against a chopping board, cut the tail down the centre using a sharp knife.

5. Use a fork to twist the meat out of each side of the tail.

6. Use a lobster pick or skewer to remove the meat from the thin legs.

Easy Peel Black Tiger Prawns: Remove shell before consuming.