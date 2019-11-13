Sfc Boneless Chicken Bucket 650G

Absolutley beautiful
It was peng honestly the best thing I had in my life, I really don't know what this other guy is on about MFC (My Favourite Chicken).
Absolutely horrible! My daughter and her friends bought this along with oven chips and some deserts as a meal to make for themselves. Two of the pieces that they tried in the 'Boneless Bucket' were just gristle covered on batter, they left more than half of it complaining that it didn't taste like chicken. I did try a piece and totally agreed with them... couldn't actually make myself swallow it! Even the old addage that you get what you pay for is a bit optomistic in regards to this, its cheap and very, very nasty!