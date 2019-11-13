By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sfc Boneless Chicken Bucket 650G

Write a review
Sfc Boneless Chicken Bucket 650G
£ 3.00
£4.62/kg

Product Description

  • A variety of chopped and shaped formed chicken strips, chicken dippers and chicken poppets in a southern fried style coating.
  • Crunchy golden pieces of tasty, succulent Chicken Crispy Strips, Dippers and Poppets coated in a Southern Fried Style coating
  • Pack size: 650g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Mustard, Sesame
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

For Star Marked Freezers: Store at -18°C or below.* Up to 1 week ** Up to 1 month *** Up to 3 months **** Until best before date See Base for Best Before Details

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Chicken Dippers:
Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Place the chicken dippers on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6 for 10-12 minutes.
Chicken Strips:
Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Place the chicken strips on a baking tray and cook in the centre of pre-heated oven at 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/ Gas Mark 6 for 18 - 20 minutes.
Chicken Poppets:
Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Place the chicken poppets on a baking tray and cook in the centre of pre-heated oven at 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/ Gas Mark 6 for 8-10 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and is piping hot throughout before serving.

Warnings

  • FOOD SAFETY
  • Extra care has been taken to remove bones, although some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • SFC (Wholesale) Ltd,
  • 8 Westminster Chambers,
  • 106 Lord Street,
  • Southport,
  • PR8 1LF.

Return to

  • SFC (Wholesale) Ltd,
  • 8 Westminster Chambers,
  • 106 Lord Street,
  • Southport,
  • PR8 1LF.
  • www.sfcltd.co.uk

Net Contents

650g ℮

Safety information

FOOD SAFETY Extra care has been taken to remove bones, although some may remain.

    • Chicken Dippers
    • Chicken Strips
    • Chicken Poppets

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken (45%), Wheat Flour, Water, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Modified Starch (Acetilized Distarch Adipate), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Thickener (Hidroxy Methyl Cellulose), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate), Spices, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Paprika Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Soya Protein, Pea Fibre, Milk Powder, Onion Powder, Oregano, Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Isoascorbate, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Mustard, Sesame
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • For Star Marked Freezers: Store at -18°C or below.* Up to 1 week ** Up to 1 month *** Up to 3 months **** Until best before date See Base for Best Before Details

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g
    Energy 1172 kJ281kcal
    Fat 18g
    of which saturates 4.4g
    Carbohydrate 18g
    of which sugars 1.1g
    Protein 11.3g
    Salt 1.3g
    • Chicken Dippers
    • Chicken Strips
    • Chicken Poppets

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken (45%), Wheat Flour, Water, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Modified Starch (Acetilized Distarch Adipate), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Thickener (Hidroxy Methyl Cellulose), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate), Spices, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Soya Protein, Pea Fibre, Milk Powder, Onion Powder, Oregano, Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Isoascorbate, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Mustard, Sesame
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • For Star Marked Freezers: Store at -18°C or below.* Up to 1 week ** Up to 1 month *** Up to 3 months **** Until best before date See Base for Best Before Details

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g
    Energy 1090kJ261kcal
    Fat 16g
    of which saturates 3.8g
    Carbohydrate 15g
    of which sugars 1.8g
    Protein 11.9g
    Salt 1.3g
    • Chicken Dippers
    • Chicken Strips
    • Chicken Poppets

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken (48%), Wheat Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Spices, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Paprika Extract, Colour (Curcumin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein, Pea Fibre, Salt, Milk Powder, Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Isoascorbate

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Mustard, Sesame
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • For Star Marked Freezers: Store at -18°C or below.* Up to 1 week ** Up to 1 month *** Up to 3 months **** Until best before date See Base for Best Before Details

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g
    Energy 884 kJ
    -211kcal
    Fat 12g
    of which saturates 2.9g
    Carbohydrate 10g
    of which sugars 1.1g
    Protein 16g
    Salt 0.75g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Absolutley beautiful

5 stars

It was peng honestly the best thing I had in my life, I really don't know what this other guy is on about MFC (My Favourite Chicken).

Absolutely horrible!

1 stars

Absolutely horrible! My daughter and her friends bought this along with oven chips and some deserts as a meal to make for themselves. Two of the pieces that they tried in the 'Boneless Bucket' were just gristle covered on batter, they left more than half of it complaining that it didn't taste like chicken. I did try a piece and totally agreed with them... couldn't actually make myself swallow it! Even the old addage that you get what you pay for is a bit optomistic in regards to this, its cheap and very, very nasty!

