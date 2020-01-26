Tesco Led Classic 100W Bayonet Cap Dimmable

Always flickering even when it's not dimmed.
At its dimmest setting it's not very dim and regularly flickers for varying periods of time. I've had this bulb for 6 months. The flickering is a regular appearance even when it isnt dimmed. As a consequence its rarely on. Had enough, will be returning it to Tesco soon.
Nice bright bulb
Ignore other review. This is 15W LED *equivalent to* 100W in an old-style incandescent bulb. Being LED, it comes on instantly and it's nice and bright. Only negative is that it didn't last the claimed 15000hours, but it has certainly lasted a few years. And I was happy enough with it to buy the same again to replace it with.
Incorrectly advertised.
Once again tesco advertising it incorrectly. It's not 100W it's 15W. Please get it right tesco.