Tesco Led Classic 100W Bayonet Cap Dimmable

  • With a classic bulb shape, this Tesco dimmable 100W LED bulb puts out 1521 lumens of warm white light. It is easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a bayonet cap (BC).
  • Functional Name - LED
  • Variant - Classic 100W BC Dimmable
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000
  • Colour Temperature - 2700k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - A+
  • Input power (Watts) - 15
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 1521
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - LED
  • 1 pack
  • 100W dimmable
  • Bayonet cap B22d

Always flickering even when it's not dimmed.

At its dimmest setting it's not very dim and regularly flickers for varying periods of time. I've had this bulb for 6 months. The flickering is a regular appearance even when it isnt dimmed. As a consequence its rarely on. Had enough, will be returning it to Tesco soon.

Nice bright bulb

Ignore other review. This is 15W LED *equivalent to* 100W in an old-style incandescent bulb. Being LED, it comes on instantly and it's nice and bright. Only negative is that it didn't last the claimed 15000hours, but it has certainly lasted a few years. And I was happy enough with it to buy the same again to replace it with.

Incorrectly advertised.

Once again tesco advertising it incorrectly. It's not 100W it's 15W. Please get it right tesco.

