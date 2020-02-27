Tesco Halogen 100W Classic Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

Only lasts about a month, do not know how they say
Only lasts about a month, do not know how they say it lasts 2 years
Disappointed
Used these to replace two light bulbs in November 2018. First one blew a week ago and the second one has just gone.Not exactly economical.Bought on special offer so replaced with same make,will see how long these last
dodgy
Ordered two but one of them was broken within a week, really miffed.
Good very bright white light. Just what I wanted.
Good very bright white light. Just what I wanted.