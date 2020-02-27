Tesco Halogen 70W Classic Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

Absolute rubbish! DO NOT BUY!
DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY... Absolute rubbish. Bought a two pack, first bulb lasted 6 days, second lasted 3!!! Perfectly normal table lamp we’ve had for years with no issues. First time I’ve bought Tesco lightbulbs and the last!
bought these a few times. they last about a month not 2 years of light like it says. the light is good, but time lasting is terrible. cant fetch back due to not keeping receipt so bought again and this time I will keep the receipt if they don't last.
brought pack of 2 70w halogen lamps 22/02/18 one has only lasted until 2 today12/12 18 having said that i have ordered more