Tesco Halogen 70W Classic Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

£ 3.50
  • Supplied in a pack of 2, these Tesco 70W halogen classic bulbs put out 1180 lumens of light. They are easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for bulbs with a bayonet cap (BC).
  • Halogen
  • 70W Classic BC
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 2000
  • Colour Temperature - 2900k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - D
  • Input power (Watts) - 70
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 1180
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - Halogen
  • 2 pack
  • 70W
  • Bayonet cap B22d

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Absolute rubbish! DO NOT BUY!

DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY... Absolute rubbish. Bought a two pack, first bulb lasted 6 days, second lasted 3!!! Perfectly normal table lamp we’ve had for years with no issues. First time I’ve bought Tesco lightbulbs and the last!

bought these a few times. they last about a month

bought these a few times. they last about a month not 2 years of light like it says. the light is good, but time lasting is terrible. cant fetch back due to not keeping receipt so bought again and this time I will keep the receipt if they don't last.

brought pack of 2 70w halogen lamps 22/02/18 one

brought pack of 2 70w halogen lamps 22/02/18 one has only lasted until 2 today12/12 18 having said that i have ordered more

