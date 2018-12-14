By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fire And Smoke Flame Grilled Bbq Chicken

image 1 of Fire And Smoke Flame Grilled Bbq Chicken

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 4.50
£15.00/kg

  • Energy141kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 565kJ / 134kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, fire grilled and smoked sriracha chicken pieces.
  • Chicken breast pieces, coated in a sticky BBQ glaze then fire grilled.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Red Chilli, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Dextrose, Flavouring (Milk), Garlic Purée, Molasses (Wheat), Cornflour, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Yeast Extract.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-4 deg. C

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, Using chicken from Brazil

Number of uses

20 Servings

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Shillelagh,
  • Co. Wicklow.

Return to

  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Shillelagh,
  • Co. Wicklow.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy565kJ / 134kcal141kJ / 33kcal
Fat2.0g0.5g
Saturates0.6g0.1g
Carbohydrate1.8g0.4g
Sugars1.7g0.4g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein27.0g6.8g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious And nice no Fat

5 stars

This was amazing no fat put in frying pan no oil and keep turning for 5 min dam better chicken then Nando’s you won’t be let down

