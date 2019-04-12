By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Tesco British Pork Leg

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 6.40
£4.00/kg
  • Energy840kJ 202kcal
    10%
  • Fat13.4g
    19%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 840kJ / 202kcal

Product Description

  • British Boneless Half Leg of Pork
  • British Boneless Half Leg of Pork Suitable for home freezing

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains1
Energy840kJ / 202kcal840kJ / 202kcal
Fat13.4g13.4g
Saturates5.3g5.3g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein20.0g20.0g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

very short dated

3 stars

arrived on tuesday afternoon out of date on thursday

What an amazing deal

5 stars

The quality of this meat was amazing. I cannot believe the price I paid for such quality

Excellent meat

5 stars

nicest pork I ever had

