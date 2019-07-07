By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Tesco British Pork Chops

3.5(5)Write a review
Counter Tesco British Pork Chops
£ 3.89
£4.86/kg
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1083kJ / 261kcal

Product Description

  • British Pork Chops
  • British Pork Chops Suitable for home freezing

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI*
Energy1083kJ / 261kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat20.3g70g
Saturates7.2g20g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0.5g
Protein19.3g50g
Salt0.3g6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Normally with Mashed Potato, Peas and Onion Gravy.

5 stars

Normally with Mashed Potato, Peas and Onion Gravy. Great

Why can’t I purchase a larger pork loin, these pie

1 stars

Why can’t I purchase a larger pork loin, these pieces of pork are not large enough

Very Very Poor Quality nothing like the picture

1 stars

Very Very Poor Quality nothing like the picture i paid for 2.4kilos i got meat from 3 different joints and was dirty untidy and very fatty

the pork chops was lovely and meaty and good quali

5 stars

the pork chops was lovely and meaty and good qualitymeat

tender

5 stars

value for money, tender and tasty

Usually bought next

Counter British Lamb Loin

£ 1.20
£12.00/kg

Tesco Baking Potatoes Loose

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Tesco British Large Whole Chicken 1.55-1.95Kg

£ 3.70
£2.12/kg

Counter Tesco British Pork Leg

£ 6.40
£4.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here