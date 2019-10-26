By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Tesco British Pork Loin

2(6)Write a review
Counter Tesco British Pork Loin
£ 2.70
£6.00/kg

Product Description

  • British Boneless Loin of Pork
  • British Boneless Loin of Pork Suitable for home freezing

Information

Ingredients

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy1081kJ / 261kcal
Fat21.4g
Saturates9.1g
Carbohydrate0g
Sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein17.0g
Salt0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Rubbish.

1 stars

Absolute garbage, I wanted what is pictured so I could cut my own steaks from it but got a soaking wet rolled and tied lump of fat fit for sausage meat. dreadful.

The pork was the worst I have purchased in a long

1 stars

The pork was the worst I have purchased in a long time, I am very careful not to overcook and use a meat probe, but this was very tough, sold as loin steaks, wish I hadn't bothered as it tasted of nothing!

Say if you want a joint or not!

5 stars

A lot of comments here are saying they wanted a joint but didn't get one. If you want a joint then TELL the butcher not to cut chops, which is what this meat is supposed to be. I have had it as a joint and the fat on top is super crispy and keeps everything nice and juicy. I have had it as chops and they were good sized chunks. If you want thinner cuts then put it in the notes and stop complaining they can't read your mind.

Why do they chop it into steaks?

3 stars

I bought this 3 times and each time it was sliced into pork steaks so I couldn't cook it as a joint. I would have given them a higher rating but as it didn't come as a joint they get 3 stars. If I had wanted steaks I would have asked for steaks.

Last time I ordered this I thought I was ordering

2 stars

Last time I ordered this I thought I was ordering a joint but got 3 pork chops I'm a bit confused??

Too smaller joint!

1 stars

Its the only pork joint offered without additives, yet its only offered in very small portions - so no use for a family meal.

