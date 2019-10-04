Counter Tesco British Pork Fillet

Good meat
I have always found this to be good quality meat - great in stews and marinades. It has a short use by date because it is from the butcher's counter, but short dates are usual on most counter bought meats so don't be surprised if you have to eat it up quick. Good meat, good price.
Great if you want just one piece, but be careful if you order more than one piece it all comes together in one big bag, and NOT separately.
Out of date 27 hours after delivery........