Counter Tesco British Pork Fillet

Counter Tesco British Pork Fillet
£ 2.52
£7.00/kg
  • Energy444kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 444kJ / 105kcal

Product Description

  • British Pork Fillet
  • British Pork Fillet Suitable for home freezing

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI*
Energy444kJ / 105kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat2.1g70g
Saturates0.8g20g
Mono-unsaturates0.8g
Polyunsaturates0.4g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0.5g
Protein21.3g50g
Salt0.3g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Good meat

5 stars

I have always found this to be good quality meat - great in stews and marinades. It has a short use by date because it is from the butcher's counter, but short dates are usual on most counter bought meats so don't be surprised if you have to eat it up quick. Good meat, good price.

Great if you want just one piece, but be careful i

3 stars

Great if you want just one piece, but be careful if you order more than one piece it all comes together in one big bag, and NOT separately.

Out of date 27 hours after delivery........

1 stars

Out of date 27 hours after delivery........

