Counter Tesco British Pork Shoulder

Counter Tesco British Pork Shoulder
£ 3.85
£3.85/kg
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 930kJ / 224kcal

Product Description

  • British Pork Shoulder
Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains1
Energy930kJ / 224kcal930kJ / 224kcal
Fat16.8g16.8g
Saturates6.0g6.0g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein17.8g17.8g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Pilled pork

5 stars

Slow cooked in oven in tinned tomatoes @ 150C. Pulled superbly.

good pork very tender

5 stars

good pork very tender

Lovely cut of meat

5 stars

Really lovely cut of meat from the butcher's counter. I made Cuban shoulder of pork with lime and cilantro crust and it was really great. It was also really lovely cold and sliced beautifully.

A very cost effective joint of meat. Cook this in

5 stars

A very cost effective joint of meat. Cook this in the slow cooker with red wine, onions and carrots. A firm family favourite. Tesco please continue to supply this.

Very little waste

5 stars

I was pleased that this joint didn’t have any skin, as we don’t eat crackling and I feel I pay to only throw this away, or feed the birds. I had very little to no waste buying this from the deli counter and it was the same price as the ore packed meat with the skin I waste.

