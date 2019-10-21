Holly's Food Emporium Wheat Crackers With Sesame 105G

YUCK
Quite possibly our worst ever purchase from Tesco. Not at all wheat-y, just white. NO sign of sesame AT ALL. Over-salted. Not as described and actually fairly disgusting. (Previously similar crackers of same brand were okay.)
Wheat Flour (80%), Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Fractionated Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil), Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2.5%), Salt, Sesame Seeds (1%), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)
Store in a cool dry place and once opened, store in an airtight container.Best before end: see top of pack
Made in the EU
105g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Energy
|2098kJ
|-
|501kcal
|Fat
|24.2g
|of which saturates
|15.1g
|Carbohydrate
|61.2g
|of which sugars
|4.8g
|Protein
|8.9g
|Salt
|2.1g
