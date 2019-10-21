By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Holly's Emporium Tomato & Herb Crackers 105G

£ 1.60
£1.53/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato & Herb Crackers
  • A delicious crisp baked cracker made with olive oil, tomato and basil. Ideal with continental cheese.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 105g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Fractionated Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil), Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2.5%), Salt, Tomato Powder (1.5%), Sesame Seeds, Spice Mix, Basil (0.1%), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Milk, Egg and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened, store in an airtight container.Best before end: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3HY.
  • Contact 0845 3373384 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy 2093kJ
-500kcal
Fat 24.1g
of which saturates 15g
Carbohydrate 61g
of which sugars 4.7g
Protein 9g
Salt 1.9g

