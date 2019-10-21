Holly's Emporium Tomato & Herb Crackers 105G
Product Description
- Tomato & Herb Crackers
- A delicious crisp baked cracker made with olive oil, tomato and basil. Ideal with continental cheese.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 105g
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Fractionated Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil), Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2.5%), Salt, Tomato Powder (1.5%), Sesame Seeds, Spice Mix, Basil (0.1%), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Milk, Egg and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened, store in an airtight container.Best before end: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Name and address
- Made for:
- Market Fresh Ltd,
- Olivers Barn,
- Maldon Rd,
- Witham,
- Essex,
Return to
- Market Fresh Ltd,
- Olivers Barn,
- Maldon Rd,
- Witham,
- Essex,
- CM8 3HY.
- Contact 0845 3373384 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk
105g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Energy
|2093kJ
|-
|500kcal
|Fat
|24.1g
|of which saturates
|15g
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|Protein
|9g
|Salt
|1.9g
