By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Indian Chicken Korma 460G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Indian Chicken Korma 460G
£ 3.50
£7.61/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1471kJ 354kcal
    18%
  • Fat23.3g
    33%
  • Saturates7.8g
    39%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 681kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken in a tomato, cream and coconut sauce.
  • A taste of India. Creamy coconut curry made with a traditional spice blend. Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A taste of India. Creamy coconut curry made with a traditional spice blend. Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (31%), Onion, Water, Yogurt (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato, Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Cashew Nuts, Ground Almonds, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander Powder, Tomato Purée, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Coriander, Cardamom Powder, Turmeric Powder, Mace, Chilli Powder, Cumin Seeds, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Pimento Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf Powder, Star Anise, Nutmeg, Oregano Powder, Basil Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving. Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving. Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving (from chilled)
Chilled: 800W / 900W 6 mins / 5 mins 30 secs

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Halfway through heating peel back film, stir, re-cover and continue to heat on full power.
Stir well before serving (from frozen)
Frozen: 800W / 900W 9 mins / 8 mins 30 secs

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (216g**)
Energy681kJ / 164kcal1471kJ / 354kcal
Fat10.8g23.3g
Saturates3.6g7.8g
Carbohydrate4.0g8.6g
Sugars3.5g7.6g
Fibre3.5g7.6g
Protein10.9g23.5g
Salt0.5g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 460g typically weighs 432g.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Naan Breads 320G

£ 1.00
£0.31/100g

Offer

Tesco Indian Pilau Rice 270G

£ 1.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 460G

£ 3.50
£7.61/kg

Offer

Tesco Indian Onion Bhajis 294G

£ 2.00
£6.81/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here