Tesco Indian Chicken Korma 460G
Offer
- Energy1471kJ 354kcal18%
- Fat23.3g33%
- Saturates7.8g39%
- Sugars7.6g8%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 681kJ / 164kcal
Product Description
- Marinated chicken in a tomato, cream and coconut sauce.
- A taste of India. Creamy coconut curry made with a traditional spice blend. Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
- Pack size: 460g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (31%), Onion, Water, Yogurt (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato, Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Cashew Nuts, Ground Almonds, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander Powder, Tomato Purée, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Coriander, Cardamom Powder, Turmeric Powder, Mace, Chilli Powder, Cumin Seeds, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Pimento Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf Powder, Star Anise, Nutmeg, Oregano Powder, Basil Powder.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving. Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving. Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving (from chilled)
Chilled: 800W / 900W 6 mins / 5 mins 30 secs
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Halfway through heating peel back film, stir, re-cover and continue to heat on full power.
Stir well before serving (from frozen)
Frozen: 800W / 900W 9 mins / 8 mins 30 secs
Produce of
Made using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
460g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (216g**)
|Energy
|681kJ / 164kcal
|1471kJ / 354kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|23.3g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|7.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|8.6g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|7.6g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|7.6g
|Protein
|10.9g
|23.5g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 460g typically weighs 432g.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019