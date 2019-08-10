Tesco Indian Chicken Madras 460G

I disagree with the other reviews
I actually think it's pretty good. As far as microwaveable curries go I think this is good value for money, portion is bigger than average and it's tasty too. I've bought this several times now
Yuk
Tastes plastically
Oh dear
Horrible. Watery and tasteless. No flavour of spices or heat. A chicken madras is my go to Indian dish. This bore no resemblance to it. The only place this went to was the bin. When l offered a piece of the chicken to Oscar my German Shepherd he rolled his eyes and left the room. Sensible boy. Avoid