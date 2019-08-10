Tesco Indian Chicken Madras 460G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, stirring halfway through heating from frozen. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins



Oven cook

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, stirring halfway through heating from frozen. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins

