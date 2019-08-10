By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Indian Chicken Madras 460G

2(3)Write a review
Tesco Indian Chicken Madras 460G
£ 3.50
£7.61/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1255kJ 301kcal
    15%
  • Fat16.9g
    24%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars10.1g
    11%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 568kJ / 136kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast in a spicy tomato, coconut and chilli sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A Taste of India Hot spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A taste of India
  • Hot spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (33%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Tomato, Yogurt (Milk), Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Green Chilli Purée, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Chilli Powder, Cumin Powder, Salt, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Coriander, Tamarind Paste, Paprika, Curry Leaves, Black Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, stirring halfway through heating from frozen. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, stirring halfway through heating from frozen. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
Return to

Net Contents

460g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (221g**)
Energy568kJ / 136kcal1255kJ / 301kcal
Fat7.6g16.9g
Saturates2.6g5.7g
Carbohydrate5.2g11.5g
Sugars4.6g10.1g
Fibre2.3g5.0g
Protein10.5g23.2g
Salt0.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 460g typically weighs 442g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

I disagree with the other reviews

4 stars

I actually think it's pretty good. As far as microwaveable curries go I think this is good value for money, portion is bigger than average and it's tasty too. I've bought this several times now

Yuk

1 stars

Tastes plastically

Oh dear

1 stars

Horrible. Watery and tasteless. No flavour of spices or heat. A chicken madras is my go to Indian dish. This bore no resemblance to it. The only place this went to was the bin. When l offered a piece of the chicken to Oscar my German Shepherd he rolled his eyes and left the room. Sensible boy. Avoid

