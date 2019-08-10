Tesco Indian Chicken Jalfrezi 460G

One of my favourite supermarket curries. Confused
One of my favourite supermarket curries. Confused by another review, which says “soggy rice” As it doesnt come with rice. Very tasty, just the right amount of heat.... love it.
Recipe changed for the worse
What have you done to this ready meal? We used to have this as an easy meal on Saturday evenings. Recently it has been changed in every way. Soggy rice, gloopy sauce, yuk. It was always very fresh tasting meal. Won’t be buying it again
Had this Indian Chicken Jalfrezi several times, an
Had this Indian Chicken Jalfrezi several times, and found the quality of the chicken meat leaves a lot to be desired. Comes bottom of the league compared to all the other chicken jalfrezi I have had. Low in price and low in Quality.