By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Indian Chicken Jalfrezi 460G

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Indian Chicken Jalfrezi 460G
£ 3.50
£7.61/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy934kJ 223kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 427kJ / 102kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken in a tomato and chilli sauce.
  • A taste of India Hot spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend. Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A taste of India Hot spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend. Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (33%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli, Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Coriander Powder, Cornflour, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Paprika, Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Fenugreek, Cumin Seeds, Cardamom Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Basil Powder, Sunflower Oil, Bay Leaf Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving. Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving. Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving (from chilled).
Chilled: 800W / 900W 6 mins / 5 mins 30 secs

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power. Halfway through heating peel back film, stir, re-cover and continue to heat on full power.
Stir well before serving (from frozen).
Frozen: 800W / 900W 9 mins 30 secs / 9 mins

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (219g**)
Energy427kJ / 102kcal934kJ / 223kcal
Fat3.9g8.5g
Saturates0.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate4.0g8.8g
Sugars3.9g8.5g
Fibre3.0g6.6g
Protein11.2g24.5g
Salt0.6g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 460g typically weighs 438g.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

One of my favourite supermarket curries. Confused

5 stars

One of my favourite supermarket curries. Confused by another review, which says “soggy rice” As it doesnt come with rice. Very tasty, just the right amount of heat.... love it.

Recipe changed for the worse

1 stars

What have you done to this ready meal? We used to have this as an easy meal on Saturday evenings. Recently it has been changed in every way. Soggy rice, gloopy sauce, yuk. It was always very fresh tasting meal. Won’t be buying it again

Had this Indian Chicken Jalfrezi several times, an

1 stars

Had this Indian Chicken Jalfrezi several times, and found the quality of the chicken meat leaves a lot to be desired. Comes bottom of the league compared to all the other chicken jalfrezi I have had. Low in price and low in Quality.

Usually bought next

Tesco Indian Pilau Rice 270G

£ 1.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Indian Onion Bhajis 294G

£ 2.00
£6.81/kg

Offer

Tesco Naan Breads 320G

£ 1.00
£0.31/100g

Offer

Tesco 12 Indian Selection 320G

£ 2.50
£0.78/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here