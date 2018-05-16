Krakus Kabanos Classic 105G

Product Description
- A cooked, smoked and dried pork sausage.
- 100g product from 183g pork
- Due to methods used in the manufacture of this product, white crystals may form on the product surface as a result of the drying process. These crystals are not detrimental to the quality of the product.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- In a natural edible casing
- Polish smoked and dried kabanos
- Pack size: 105g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Calcium Lactate, Spices (Pepper, Nutmeg, Caraway), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Rapeseed Oil, Casing (Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Colour: Annatto, Stabilisers: Calcium Chloride, Cellulose), Produced from 183g of Pork per 100g of finished product
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Soya, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and do not exceed the Use By Date.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Name and address
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
Return to
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
- www.krakus.co.uk
Net Contents
105g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g;
|Energy
|2061 kJ/ 497 kcal
|Fat
|41 g
|of which saturates
|16 g
|Carbohydrates
|2.0 g
|of which sugars
|1.0 g
|Protein
|30 g
|Salt
|3.0 g
