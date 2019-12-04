By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Sweet Potato Rostis 196G

£ 2.25
£11.48/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1072kJ 257kcal
    13%
  • Fat16.0g
    23%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1178kJ / 283kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded sweet potato, potato and carrot, formed and fried.
  • Grated with potato and carrot, fried for a crisp finish
  • Pack size: 196g

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato (36%), Potato, Carrot (32%), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Egg, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place rostis on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place rostis on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

196g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (91g**)
Energy1178kJ / 283kcal1072kJ / 257kcal
Fat17.6g16.0g
Saturates1.5g1.3g
Carbohydrate26.3g23.9g
Sugars9.9g9.0g
Fibre4.5g4.0g
Protein2.7g2.5g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Love love love them

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. I hope you never stop making them!

Love them

5 stars

Loved them, please hurry and get them back in stock

